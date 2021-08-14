Short Interest in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Grows By 282.4%

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 282.4% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EBMT stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $151.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 278,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 342,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,205 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.