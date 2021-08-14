Short Interest in Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Increases By 400.0%

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

EBRPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Ebro Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ebro Foods in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

OTCMKTS EBRPY opened at $19.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.75. Ebro Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Rice Business and Pasta Business segments. It produces and distributes various rice and rice by-products; culinary supplements; dry and fresh pasta, sauces, couscous, semolina, and legumes; and health and organic food products.

