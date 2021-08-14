Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Declines By 93.3%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the July 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DBMBF remained flat at $$1.28 on Friday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FIBRA Macquarie México from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

FIBRA Macquarie MÃ©xico (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversiÃ³n en bienes raÃ­ces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

