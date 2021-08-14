Short Interest in FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Expands By 1,266.7%

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 1,266.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.90.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile
