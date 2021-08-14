Short Interest in Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Rises By 449.8%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,800 shares, an increase of 449.8% from the July 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 194.0 days.

Shares of GMGSF stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942 shares, compared to its average volume of 864. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.17. Goodman Group has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $17.87.

Get Goodman Group alerts:

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.