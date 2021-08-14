Short Interest in Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Rises By 449.8%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,800 shares, an increase of 449.8% from the July 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 194.0 days.
Shares of GMGSF stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942 shares, compared to its average volume of 864. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.17. Goodman Group has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $17.87.
About Goodman Group
Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.