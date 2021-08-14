Short Interest in Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Rises By 668.8%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 668.8% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NDVAF remained flat at $$0.33 during midday trading on Friday. 32,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,701. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29. Indiva has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.58.
About Indiva
