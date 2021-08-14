Short Interest in Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Rises By 668.8%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 668.8% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDVAF remained flat at $$0.33 during midday trading on Friday. 32,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,701. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29. Indiva has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.58.

About Indiva

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

