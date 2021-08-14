Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Drops By 73.6%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the July 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Kutcho Copper stock remained flat at $$0.51 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,833. Kutcho Copper has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.55.

Get Kutcho Copper alerts:

Kutcho Copper Company Profile

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, focuses on expanding and developing the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project (Kutcho Project). Its Kutcho project consists of 1 mining lease and 55 mineral exploration claims covering an area of 24,233 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Kutcho Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kutcho Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.