Short Interest in KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Increases By 93,500.0%

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a growth of 93,500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,320,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KYNC opened at 0.01 on Friday. KYN Capital Group has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.04.

KYN Capital Group Company Profile

KYN Capital Group, Inc is a capital-finance leasing company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment, Real Estate Acquisitions-KYN Capital Group, Asset-Based Lending, and Equipment LeasingKYN Capital Group. The Real Estate Investment segment provides asset-based loans for companies and individuals.

