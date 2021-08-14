Short Interest in Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Declines By 94.3%

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the July 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRENY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. 15,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,641. Lojas Renner has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.64.

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, housewares, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.

