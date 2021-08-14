Short Interest in Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Declines By 94.3%

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the July 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LRENY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. 15,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,641. Lojas Renner has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.64.
About Lojas Renner
