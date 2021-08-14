Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Declines By 72.7%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the July 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Naturgy Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.08. 44,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,950. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.59%.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

