Short Interest in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Expands By 225.3%

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 225.3% from the July 15th total of 713,200 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $151.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OBSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ObsEva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

