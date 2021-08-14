Short Interest in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Decreases By 89.0%

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the July 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PESI. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 19.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 59,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 26.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.89 million, a P/E ratio of 116.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

