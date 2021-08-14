Short Interest in Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Decreases By 98.9%

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HGKGY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,775. Power Assets has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $6.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

