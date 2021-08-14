Short Interest in Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Decreases By 98.9%

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS HGKGY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,775. Power Assets has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $6.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23.
About Power Assets
