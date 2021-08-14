Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Decreases By 95.6%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Puma stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.10. 3,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,150. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.10. Puma has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $13.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

