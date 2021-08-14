Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Grows By 218.7%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, an increase of 218.7% from the July 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 37.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXS. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 20,257.9% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 2,035,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 362,550 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

