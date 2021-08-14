Short Interest in Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Drops By 98.2%

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the July 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS RWBYF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 227,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,819. Red White & Bloom Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91.
Red White & Bloom Brands Company Profile
