Short Interest in Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Drops By 98.2%

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the July 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RWBYF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 227,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,819. Red White & Bloom Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91.

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

