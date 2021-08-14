Short Interest in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Drops By 72.7%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the July 15th total of 54,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions by 126.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 64,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions by 136.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 280,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ReTo Eco-Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RETO opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $3.66.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.