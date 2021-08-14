Short Interest in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Decreases By 94.4%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

