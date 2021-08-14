Short Interest in TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Increases By 259.3%

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 259.3% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on TPCO from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded TPCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Get TPCO alerts:

OTCMKTS GRAMF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.84. 218,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,392. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00. TPCO has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $13.96.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for TPCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.