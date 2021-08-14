Short Interest in Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Expands By 830.1%

Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, a growth of 830.1% from the July 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

UNJCF stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Unicaja Banco has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84.

Unicaja Banco, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, companies, and freelancers in Spain and internationally. It offers savings, young, treasure notepad, teen, and basic payment accounts; loyalty, young, master, motor, and home loans; mortgages; deposit products, broker services, savings insurance, pension plans, and investment funds; and life, home, car, accident, agricultural, and health insurance, as well as SME and commerce damage, and civil liability insurance products.

