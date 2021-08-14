Short Interest in Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Expands By 830.1%

Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, a growth of 830.1% from the July 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
UNJCF stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Unicaja Banco has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84.
About Unicaja Banco
