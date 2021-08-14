Short Interest in Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Increases By 783.5%

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, an increase of 783.5% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,035,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VTGDF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01. Vantage Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
Vantage Drilling Company Profile
