Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of SBSW opened at $16.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96. Sibanye Stillwater has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Condire Management LP bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth about $83,963,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,706,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,871,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,704,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

