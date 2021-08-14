SIBCoin (SIB) Price Hits $0.0348 on Major Exchanges

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $673,404.69 and approximately $1,080.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,403.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.90 or 0.06956153 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $647.67 or 0.01395741 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.13 or 0.00383868 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00136468 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.07 or 0.00575540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.52 or 0.00345917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.33 or 0.00300251 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,349,699 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.