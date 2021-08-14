Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

SWIR has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underperformer rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.35.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $612.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

