Sigma Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) Short Interest Up 191.7% in July

Sigma Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 191.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SGMLF stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. Sigma Lithium has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $8.51.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

