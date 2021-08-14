Signata Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Signata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0758 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Signata has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Signata has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $78,014.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00057586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.05 or 0.00883304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00103321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00044439 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

Signata (CRYPTO:SATA) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,808,220 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

