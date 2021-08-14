Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the July 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

Shares of SPXCY opened at $119.02 on Friday. Singapore Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $92.91 and a fifty-two week high of $133.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.29.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.