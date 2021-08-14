SingularityDAO (SDAO) Price Hits $1.76 on Exchanges

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00003732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $21.25 million and $4.53 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityDAO has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00057880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $412.85 or 0.00876498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00101217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00043953 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SingularityDAO (SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,085,695 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.