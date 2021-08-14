Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.25. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 10,653 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have commented on SHI. HSBC raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
