Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.25. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 10,653 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHI. HSBC raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 457.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 184,868 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares in the last quarter.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

