SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $157.88 million during the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 39.40%.

CWYUF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.31. 1,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWYUF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. CIBC increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.