SmartCredit Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $152,113.00 (SMARTCREDI)

SmartCredit Token (CURRENCY:SMARTCREDI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One SmartCredit Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00004322 BTC on exchanges. SmartCredit Token has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $152,113.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartCredit Token has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00048884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00136719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.27 or 0.00156950 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,217.87 or 0.99786803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.87 or 0.00868312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. The official website for SmartCredit Token is smartcredit.io . SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

