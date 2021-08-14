SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.46, but opened at $15.85. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 500,185 shares.

The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $67,095,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $15,992,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.10.

About SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

