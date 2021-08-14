Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 145.29% and a negative net margin of 818.95%.

SNGX stock remained flat at $$0.95 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. Soligenix has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

