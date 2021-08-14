Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,153 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $70,745,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $434,245,000 after purchasing an additional 743,197 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 831.4% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $47,887,000 after purchasing an additional 700,058 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $40,333,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.41. 4,971,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,355,136. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.