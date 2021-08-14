S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,554 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $971,046,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in S&P Global by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in S&P Global by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after acquiring an additional 843,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $441.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,112. The stock has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $413.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $444.64.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

