Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) CEO Purchases $45,520.00 in Stock

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) CEO W Keith Maxwell III purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $45,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

W Keith Maxwell III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 18,581 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $201,975.47.

On Thursday, May 27th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 461 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $5,034.12.

NASDAQ:SPKE opened at $11.15 on Friday. Spark Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $395.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1813 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. This is an increase from Spark Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPKE. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 131.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 700.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 23.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

