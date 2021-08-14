SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Position Increased by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.7% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Better Money Decisions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $91,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $43.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.