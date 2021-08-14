Spheroid Universe (SPH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.82 Million

Spheroid Universe (CURRENCY:SPH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0563 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Spheroid Universe has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $1.25 million worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00135170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00154828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,713.09 or 0.99856087 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $406.96 or 0.00869945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,110,689,819 coins and its circulating supply is 67,895,854 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spheroid Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spheroid Universe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spheroid Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

