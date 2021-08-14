Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $202.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at $180.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.55. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of $122.70 and a 1-year high of $180.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

