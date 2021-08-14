Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SPXSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Shares of SPXSY opened at $105.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.86. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of $76.55 and a 1-year high of $109.85.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.