Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.96

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 1002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPMYY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.20.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

