Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Shares in NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NantHealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NantHealth by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NantHealth by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 107,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NantHealth by 21.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 108,174 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NantHealth by 13.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NantHealth by 158.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NantHealth stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.60. NantHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NantHealth Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States and internationally. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH).

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.