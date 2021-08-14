Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth approximately $2,459,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Steven Madden by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,619,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Steven Madden by 120.0% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Steven Madden by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth approximately $19,809,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.76. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.