Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 78,957 Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 78,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NR. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 354,851 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 123,537 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth about $170,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NR stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $213.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.85. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.08.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

