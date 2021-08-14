Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $240,000 in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 142,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DARE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 164,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 48,201 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DARE. Roth Capital upped their target price on Daré Bioscience from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ DARE opened at $1.60 on Friday. Daré Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $78.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

