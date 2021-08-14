Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,028,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

UNIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

