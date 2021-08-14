Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Given New $64.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SQSP. Bank of America assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Squarespace has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.21.

NYSE SQSP opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.60. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $41.64 and a 12 month high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($3.07). On average, equities analysts expect that Squarespace will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $2,542,500.00. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $21,965,309.14. Insiders have sold 739,461 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,391 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

