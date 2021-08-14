Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Squarespace from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Squarespace has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.21.

Shares of SQSP opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.60. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $41.64 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($3.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Squarespace will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total value of $788,082.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,415.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $5,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $109,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $1,919,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $175,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD bought a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $31,033,000.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

