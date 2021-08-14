SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for 1.0% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $21,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 154,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.20. 726,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,464. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 14.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

