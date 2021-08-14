St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut St Barbara from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of St Barbara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of St Barbara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70.

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

